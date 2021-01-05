Rolling Stones exhibit at THEMUSEUM in Kitchener delayed four weeks

Send this page to someone via email

The upcoming Rolling Stones exhibit at THEMUSEUM in Kitchener has been pushed back four weeks.

The MUSEUM announced the news on Tuesday saying that the pandemic is to blame for pushing back the arrival of the UNZIPPED EXHIBITION in Kitchener.

“We have been working tirelessly with the international museums community to get the exhibition tour open and running as quickly and safely as possible,” CEO David Marskell said in a release.

“All ticket holders have been contacted to secure new dates, and we are grateful for the cooperation and understanding from the organizations we are partnering with.”

It was initially scheduled to begin on Nov. 2 but will now open on Nov. 30 and run through Feb. 27, 2022.

The exhibition includes hundreds of personal effects of band members, a replica of their recording studio, an immersive realistic reconstruction of their Chelsea flat Edith Grove, and a backstage and 3D concert experience.

