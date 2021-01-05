Man seriously injured after assault at Mississauga plaza

Peel Regional Police say they are searching for suspects after a man was assaulted in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a shopping plaza on South Gateway Road, near Dixie Road and Eastgate Parkway, at around 9:03 a.m.
Paramedics said the victim was rushed to hospital with blunt force trauma and was in life-threatening condition. In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said his condition improved and the man is now in stable condition.
Police said a man had been assaulted by people he knew. Investigators said it is unclear how the man and the suspects are known to each other but said there is no threat to public safety.
Police said they are looking for multiple suspects involved in the incident and no arrests have yet been made.
The plaza is closed for the investigation. There are no road closures in effect, police said.
