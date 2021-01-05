Man seriously injured after assault at Mississauga plaza

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are searching for suspects after a man was assaulted in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a shopping plaza on South Gateway Road, near Dixie Road and Eastgate Parkway, at around 9:03 a.m.

Paramedics said the victim was rushed to hospital with blunt force trauma and was in life-threatening condition. In an update Tuesday afternoon, police said his condition improved and the man is now in stable condition.

Police said a man had been assaulted by people he knew. Investigators said it is unclear how the man and the suspects are known to each other but said there is no threat to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are looking for multiple suspects involved in the incident and no arrests have yet been made.

The plaza is closed for the investigation. There are no road closures in effect, police said.

Male patient (unknown age at this time) transported with Blunt Force Trauma to Trauma Centre in Life Threatening condition. @PeelPolice https://t.co/lfa5hG4paf — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) January 5, 2021

UPDATE:

– Victim is in stable condition at this time — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 5, 2021

Advertisement