Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis hit by ‘cybersecurity incident’ on Christmas, doesn’t say what data affected

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Aurora Sky facility is shown in Edmonton in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Aurora

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it experienced a “cybersecurity incident” over the holidays.

The Edmonton-based cannabis producer says the incident took place on Dec. 25, but did not share what data was involved or how it was accessed.

Spokeswoman Michelle Lefler says in an email to The Canadian Press that as soon as Aurora learned of the incident, it took immediate steps to mitigate it.

She says Aurora is following all security protocols and consulting with security experts.

Lefler says Aurora’s patient systems were not compromised and the company’s network of operations is unaffected.

Statistics Canada says one-fifth of Canadian businesses were affected by cybersecurity incidents in 2019, the most recently available data.

Almost half of those attacks were linked to large businesses, 29 per cent at medium-sized companies and 18 per cent at small businesses.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Aurora CannabisAurora Cannabis Inc.Aurora Cannabis cybersecurity incident
