One man is dead and one is in custody after a shooting in Labrador: RCMP

RCMP say a man was shot and killed on Sunday in the small coastal Labrador community of Natuashish.

The victim died Sunday evening and one person has been arrested in connection with the death, Cpl. Jolene Garland said Monday in an emailed statement.

“There is no concern for public safety at this time in relation to the shooting,” Garland said, adding that the RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, Chief John Nui of the Mushuau Innu First Nation said he has been in close contact with police and that the RCMP were sending more officers on Monday. “In the meantime, it is really important that we respect the families of those involved,” he wrote.

Natuashish has a population of about 1,000, located along Labrador’s north coast, between Nain and Hopedale. In his post, Nui said many in the community were hurting.

The community’s school, the Mushuau Innu Natuashish School, also posted a message of support to Facebook on Sunday. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the tragedy today,” it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.