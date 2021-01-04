Menu

Sudden death investigation closes portion of Eastport Drive in Hamilton

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 4, 2021 5:59 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are investigating a “sudden death” near the Skyway bridge after a body was found near Eastport Drive.

Police closed a portion of Eastport Drive from the Pier 26 Gateway and the ramp to the QEW shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.

No information about the circumstances surrounding the death or the person’s identity was immediately released.

Fire in Hamilton's east end sends 1 to hospital, causes $100K in damage

In an email to Global News, Const. Jerome Stewart said Hamilton police will provide additional details once detectives have gathered more information.

“It is very early in the investigation, so detectives require more time to determine if this is suspicious or not,” said Stewart.

Eastport Drive reopened a little after 5 p.m. on Monday.

 

