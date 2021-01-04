Menu

$10.7M waterfront home in Lake Country tops list of 10 most expensive Okanagan properties

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 4:08 pm
Click to play video 'Okanagan’s real estate market continues to grow amid pandemic' Okanagan’s real estate market continues to grow amid pandemic
“They want to be here for lifestyle more than anything, and that's something we’ve seen for years but has really picked up with COVID-19," said Jesse East, a RE/MAX Kelowna realtor – Oct 3, 2020

The top 10 most expensive properties in the Thompson Okanagan region are all located in the Kelowna-area, with a waterfront mansion topping the list.

According to the latest data released by BC Assessment, a 13,000 sq. ft. single-family home at 12990 Pixton Rd. in Lake Country is the most expensive home in the region.

Read more: Home values ‘moderately increase’ in Thompson, Okanagan region

The five-bed, nine-bath house is valued at $10,741,000, although it sold for $ 12 million in August 2019.

The second most expensive property in the region is a single-family home at 4358 Hobson Rd. along the Kelowna waterfront. The home is valued at $10,600,000.

The Hobson Road home is valued at $10,600,000.
The Hobson Road home is valued at $10,600,000. BC Assessment

The Hobson Road home has only one floor that stretches across 9,761 sq. ft, and includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The third most expensive property in the region is an 8,804 sq. ft. home on an acreage at 18250 Juniper Cove Rd. in Lake Country.

Click to play video 'Real estate experts in the Okanagan believe COVID-19 is pushing home sales up as people re-examine the kinds of homes they want to live in' Real estate experts in the Okanagan believe COVID-19 is pushing home sales up as people re-examine the kinds of homes they want to live in
Real estate experts in the Okanagan believe COVID-19 is pushing home sales up as people re-examine the kinds of homes they want to live in – Nov 4, 2020

The five-bed, 10 bath, 3-storey home sits on 108 acres of land and the property is valued at $10,113,000.

Trending Stories

The top 10 list is rounded out by homes at 1683 Pritchard Dr. in West Kelowna ($9.6 million), 16080 Carrs Landing Rd. in Lake Country ($8.8 million),  1935 Jennens Rd. in West Kelowna ($8.7 million), 2523 Whitworth Rd. in West Kelowna ($8.6 million), 4364 Hobson Rd. in Kelowna ($8.38 million), 405 Hobson Cres. in Kelowna ($8.37 million), and 4594 Fuller Rd. in Kelowna ($ 8.36 million).

Read more: Housing in the North Okanagan doesn’t match demographics: report

The most expensive home in the North Okanagan, sitting at number 21 on the list, is a waterfront property at 8200 Kalavista Dr. in Coldstream.

The most expensive home in the North Okanagan is a waterfront property at 8200 Kalavista Dr. in Coldstream.
The most expensive home in the North Okanagan is a waterfront property at 8200 Kalavista Dr. in Coldstream. BC Assessment

With views of Kalamalka Lake, the 6 bed, 8 bath, the 9,585 sq. ft. home is appraised at $7,547,000.

Read more: Coronavirus: Real estate agents say pandemic playing role in red-hot Okanagan market

The most expensive home in the South Okanagan, sitting at number 92 on the list, is a seven-bed, five-bath waterfront home in Summerland, located at 903 Dent Street.

The most expensive home in the South Okanagan is a 7-bed, five-bath waterfront home in Summerland, located at 903 Dent St.
The most expensive home in the South Okanagan is a 7-bed, five-bath waterfront home in Summerland, located at 903 Dent St. BC Assessment

The 8,537 sq. ft. home is valued at $5,163,000, which is a decrease in value from last year, when it was appraised at $5.3 million.

Meanwhile, 2021 property assessment notices are in the mail, and most Okanagan homeowners can expect a “moderate increase,” according to BC Assessment.

The full list with the 100 top valued residential properties in the Thompson Okanagan can be found here. 

More information about this year’s property assessments can be found here. 

BC assessmentOkanagan home values2021 BC assessment2021 property assessmentsOkanagan luxury homesOkanagan luxury real estateOkanagan most expensive homes
