$10.7M waterfront home in Lake Country tops list of 10 most expensive Okanagan properties

The top 10 most expensive properties in the Thompson Okanagan region are all located in the Kelowna-area, with a waterfront mansion topping the list.

According to the latest data released by BC Assessment, a 13,000 sq. ft. single-family home at 12990 Pixton Rd. in Lake Country is the most expensive home in the region.

The five-bed, nine-bath house is valued at $10,741,000, although it sold for $ 12 million in August 2019.

The second most expensive property in the region is a single-family home at 4358 Hobson Rd. along the Kelowna waterfront. The home is valued at $10,600,000.

The Hobson Road home is valued at $10,600,000. BC Assessment

The Hobson Road home has only one floor that stretches across 9,761 sq. ft, and includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The third most expensive property in the region is an 8,804 sq. ft. home on an acreage at 18250 Juniper Cove Rd. in Lake Country.

The five-bed, 10 bath, 3-storey home sits on 108 acres of land and the property is valued at $10,113,000.

The top 10 list is rounded out by homes at 1683 Pritchard Dr. in West Kelowna ($9.6 million), 16080 Carrs Landing Rd. in Lake Country ($8.8 million), 1935 Jennens Rd. in West Kelowna ($8.7 million), 2523 Whitworth Rd. in West Kelowna ($8.6 million), 4364 Hobson Rd. in Kelowna ($8.38 million), 405 Hobson Cres. in Kelowna ($8.37 million), and 4594 Fuller Rd. in Kelowna ($ 8.36 million).

The most expensive home in the North Okanagan, sitting at number 21 on the list, is a waterfront property at 8200 Kalavista Dr. in Coldstream.

The most expensive home in the North Okanagan is a waterfront property at 8200 Kalavista Dr. in Coldstream. BC Assessment

With views of Kalamalka Lake, the 6 bed, 8 bath, the 9,585 sq. ft. home is appraised at $7,547,000.

The most expensive home in the South Okanagan, sitting at number 92 on the list, is a seven-bed, five-bath waterfront home in Summerland, located at 903 Dent Street.

The most expensive home in the South Okanagan is a 7-bed, five-bath waterfront home in Summerland, located at 903 Dent St. BC Assessment

The 8,537 sq. ft. home is valued at $5,163,000, which is a decrease in value from last year, when it was appraised at $5.3 million.

Meanwhile, 2021 property assessment notices are in the mail, and most Okanagan homeowners can expect a “moderate increase,” according to BC Assessment.

The full list with the 100 top valued residential properties in the Thompson Okanagan can be found here.

More information about this year’s property assessments can be found here.