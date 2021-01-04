Menu

Canada

Iceville reservations sell out quick, Evraz Place changes booking process

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 3:02 pm
Click to play video 'Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink opens to public' Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink opens to public
WATCH: (Dec. 31, 2020) Many gathered at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Thursday to skate on Saskatchewan’s largest outdoor rink.

Ice time at Mosaic Stadium in Regina is hard to come by, which is why Evraz Place’s booking process is changing.

Booking times for Iceville will now be available on a week-to-week basis as of Monday.

Ice times were already booked through Jan. 15. Tickets went on sale for the week of Jan. 16 at noon on Monday.

More than 16,000 people logged on to try book one of the 1,700 available skate times, leaving many unhappy residents taking to Facebook to voice their displeasure.

“We understand your frustration and certainly appreciate your patience,” Evraz Place responded to the negative comments through a Facebook post of its own.

Evraz Place said it took less than 10 minutes to book up the week of Jan. 16.

The 110,000-square-foot rink is Saskatchewan’s largest outdoor rink and is big enough to fit more than six National Hockey League-sized ice surfaces inside.

Thirty people are allowed into the facility per one-hour time slot to allow for proper physical distancing and masks will be mandatory even on the ice.

The online registration is required on the Evraz Place website and will be free of charge from noon to 8 p.m. daily until the end of February.

Bookings for the week of Jan. 25 begins next Monday at 12 p.m.

— With files from Brittney Matejka

