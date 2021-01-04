Menu

Canada

Man falls from 4th floor of downtown Guelph apartment building: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 11:13 am
Guelph police say a man fell from the fourth floor of a downtown apartment building.
Guelph police say a man fell from the fourth floor of a downtown apartment building. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 36-year-old man fell from the fourth floor of a downtown apartment building early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Wyndham and Macdonell streets at about 1:30 a.m. and found the man suffering “severe leg injuries.”

Police believe the man was trying to climb down from the fourth floor when he lost his footing and plummeted to the sidewalk.

He was taken to Guelph General Hospital and then to a trauma centre in Hamilton for further treatment.

Trending Stories

It’s unclear if any charges will be laid but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Any information can be left with Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7246. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

