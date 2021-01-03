Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Feds mull cutting sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled amid coronavirus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'More Canadian politicians caught ignoring COVID-19 recommendations' More Canadian politicians caught ignoring COVID-19 recommendations
WATCH: More Canadian politicians caught ignoring COVID-19 recommendations

The federal government is weighing whether to bar people who have travelled overseas from a new benefit for those who have to quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, launched in the fall to help Canadians who are unable to work because they must quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, is worth $500 per week to a maximum of two weeks.

Read more: Canadians must work to prevent third wave as coronavirus vaccines roll out: expert

But Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is actively looking at all options as questions surface around whether Canadians who have travelled abroad should be allowed to collect the money during their mandatory two-week isolation period upon returning to the country.

Qualtrough says the benefit was never intended to encourage Canadians to travel outside the country, adding the government continues to discourage non-essential travel.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Back to normal in 2021? Bet on it, says Dr. Isaac Bogoch' Coronavirus: Back to normal in 2021? Bet on it, says Dr. Isaac Bogoch
Coronavirus: Back to normal in 2021? Bet on it, says Dr. Isaac Bogoch

A number of politicians across the country have found themselves in hot water over the past week after revelations they ignored such guidance and left the country for vacations or other purposes.

Those revelations have stoked public anger as millions of Canadians continue to self-isolate due to government-imposed lockdowns aimed at curbing the second wave of COVID-19 infections in Canada.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCarla Qualtrough
