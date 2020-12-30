Heavy snowfall keeps City of Kelowna crews and residents busy

Send this page to someone via email

It was quite the sight to wake up to this morning as residents across the Okanagan opened their blinds to see a fresh winter coat of snow.

Kelowna resident Kevin Mohr and his granddaughter Sophia Downward were among them.

“I was pretty happy,” said Sophia as she shoveled the sidewalk in front of her grandfathers home.

“Because I love playing in the snow.”

The same sentiment was not shared with Sophie’s grandfather Kevin.

“Poop! More snow to shovel,” said Mohr.

“I’m not happy with the snow, more shoveling. I like summer not winter.”

Story continues below advertisement

They were hard at work this morning, clearing their driveway and sidewalk in front of their Kelowna home, like many other residents in the neighbourhood.

“I didn’t think the weather man was going to be right,” said Neil Schmidt, a Kelowna resident.

“But it is nice though, but it is a pain to shovel.”

Over nine cm of snow fell overnight, and while some residents in Kelowna’s north end have said they’re not happy with the snow on their property, they can’t wait to hit the slopes.

“Well, we had our white Christmas and now the snow can stop anytime,” said Randy Lowe, a Kelowna resident.

“It’s good for the ski hills, but we’ve had enough down here.”

Lowe thinks the city is doing a pretty good job keeping the streets clean but did have one concern.

Story continues below advertisement

“The road is pretty slick I’d say actually, so they need to get more of that treatment down.”

That is something the city has said it’s aware of and working on.

Stephen Bryans Roadways operations supervisor. “It’s really difficult when we have that kind of snowfall like a heavy snowfall,” said Stephen Bryans, City of Kelowna’s roadway operations manager.

“You don’t want to put down too much because you’re just plowing it off again. So it is difficult and it is a challenge.”

1:56 Region’s ski hills hoping for busy season Region’s ski hills hoping for busy season

Bryans wants to remind residents that live on snow routes such as Clifton Rd., to keep their cars off the road.

“There’s six areas in the city that are snow routes, and we want cars moved out. It makes it a lot safer for our drivers and also makes it a lot quicker,” said Bryans.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information about the parking ban on snow routes click here.

Global News Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has more on the expected snowfall in the coming days.

“Now, conditions eased off today, but we are expecting another wave overnight,” said Kristi Gordon, a Global News Meteorologist.

“But not nearly as much as last night, about 2-4 cm of snow and there is no snow warning in effect.”

2:04 RCMP monitoring social gatherings at Big White on NYE RCMP monitoring social gatherings at Big White on NYE