IIO investigating death of reported missing person in Lumby, B.C.

The province’s police watchdog service is investigating the death of a reported missing person in B.C.’s Southern Interior.
According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), police began searching for a reported missing person in Lumby during the early hours of Dec. 29.
The IIO said the search began around 1 a.m., with officers searching without success until 3:30 a.m.
But at approximately 4 a.m., the missing person was located by a family member.
“After medical intervention by B.C. Emergency Health Services, the person was pronounced dead,” said IIO.
The IIO says it’s investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, and that anyone with relevant information is asked to call their witness line at 1-855-446-8477.
The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency and investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.
