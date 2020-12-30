IIO investigating death of reported missing person in Lumby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The province’s police watchdog service is investigating the death of a reported missing person in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), police began searching for a reported missing person in Lumby during the early hours of Dec. 29.

The IIO said the search began around 1 a.m., with officers searching without success until 3:30 a.m.

But at approximately 4 a.m., the missing person was located by a family member.

“After medical intervention by B.C. Emergency Health Services, the person was pronounced dead,” said IIO.

The IIO says it’s investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, and that anyone with relevant information is asked to call their witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency and investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

1:09 IIO clears Kelowna RCMP officer in shooting of homeless man IIO clears Kelowna RCMP officer in shooting of homeless man – Dec 6, 2018