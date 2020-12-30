Kingston teenager collects Christmas trees for local food provider: ‘Hopefully we can continue’

Send this page to someone via email

The holiday season has almost come and gone, and for many people and that means disposing of their real Christmas tree.

A Kingston teenager will do the heavy lifting for you — for a small fee to support a local charity. Max Emelifeonwu, 19, says he will gladly take your “real tree” off your hands for $10, adding it’s a continuation of a similar project he and his teammates did during their minor hockey days.

“Two or three years ago for my major midget double A team … we decided that we were going to do a Christmas tree fundraiser,” he said. “And we just thought that, yeah, we should continue it alone as well, just because.

“And hopefully we can continue it for many, many years to come.”

This curbside collection fundraiser will benefit Martha’s Table, a local food provider Emelifeonwu says he’s more than happy to help.

“There are a lot of people in and around our community that won’t get the opportunity sometimes that I myself have,” he said.

“So from there I have always had a sense to (look out) for others.

The pickup service has come in handy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amelie Waldin had her Christmas tree picked up on Tuesday.

“Just happy to help out in any way we can, happy not to do the drive ourselves, trying to keep ourselves safe and away from other people,” Waldin said. “Happy that Max is doing it for us.”

Martha’s Table is happy as well. Maggie Gallivan is with the organization.

“When Max was given a choice, he chose Martha’s Table to donate the proceeds to,” Gallivan said, “so that’s pretty inspiring that the young community is getting involved in what’s happening in our community.”

To get involved, contact mitchie69@live.com or call 613-572-3613.

