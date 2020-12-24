Kingston woman receives a life-changing Christmas gift

Send this page to someone via email

During this time of giving, a Kingston woman is giving thanks for a very special gift.

Lori White is now on the road to recovery after receiving a kidney from a friend.

White, who underwent the operation just over a week ago, is currently at Kingston General Hospital, where she waits to make sure everything is all right before she heads home for the holidays.

She says her life has changed because of her friend Richelle Leck, who gave up a kidney.

“As soon as she found out that I needed a kidney transplant, she was there a hundred per cent and told me from the very beginning of the process that she would be a match and a year later, after testing, definitely she’s a match and it’s a wonderful gift — and such a gift to get at Christmas time.”

Leck has known White for well over 30 years and says that’s what friends are for.

“To me, it was about selflessness — it was about giving Lori the quality of life that, if the tables were turned, that you hope would someone would do for you. Whether it’s a friend, whether somebody you know or whether it’s a complete stranger. It’s a remarkable experience to give somebody such a gift.”

Leck, who is also on the mend, is a detective sergeant with the Kingston police. She also has a message.

“I would recommend to anyone if they have the opportunity to give the gift of life and quality of life, please sign your donor card — please look into being a living donor and give the gift of life.”

White is hoping to be home for Christmas.