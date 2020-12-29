Menu

Crime

Former N.L. prisoner wants guards held accountable in death of Indigenous inmate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2020 2:22 pm
Click to play video '10 correctional officers charged in Indigenous inmate’s death' 10 correctional officers charged in Indigenous inmate’s death
Ten correctional officers have been charged in the 2019 death of Jonathan Henoche. The Indigenous man, 33, died while being held at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's. Ross Lord reports on the charges, and the unanswered questions about this case.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – A former inmate of a Newfoundland and Labrador jail says it’s outrageous that 10 guards accused in the death of an Indigenous man at the institution got to spend Christmas with their families.

Gordon Wheaton says he was in the special handling unit with Jonathan Henoche at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s for two days in 2018.

Read more: 10 correctional officers charged following death of Indigenous man in N.L. jail

Wheaton says he wasn’t surprised to hear in 2019 that Henoche had died in an alleged altercation with correctional officers at the jail, nor was he surprised to learn 10 guards had been charged earlier this month in his death.

Trending Stories

The guards’s names were not made public and the accused were released without a bail hearing, with a date set in February to appear before a judge for the first time.

Wheaton says abuse is common at the 160-year-old jail and he characterizes the atmosphere there as a fuse box ready to explode.

Read more: Lawyer for Indigenous man who died in N.L. jail renews calls for public inquiry

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for a comment and a spokesperson for the union representing corrections officers at the jail said it could not comment at this time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeNewfoundland and LabradorAbuseSt. John'sN.LPrisonerHer Majesty's PenitentiaryNewfoundland and Labrador CrimeJonathan HenocheGordon Wheaton
