Nova Scotia conservation group buys 220-hectare wildland outside Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Nova Scotia-based conservation group has purchased a 220-hectare private plot of wildland outside Halifax that it will protect from development.

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust said Tuesday the purchase of the Blue Mountain Wilderness Connector will ensure over 2,000 hectares of one of North America’s largest expanses of urban wilderness will remain unbroken.

READ MORE: ‘Not a conservation concern’: N.S. Mi’kmaq won’t deplete lobster stock, says expert

The group says the 220 hectares, just west of the province’s capital city, are located between two sections of the provincially protected Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Area.

The newly purchased private plot of land includes forests, bogs and wetlands and supports over 150 different bird species.

Aerial shot of Blue Mountain Wilderness Connector (Credit: A for Adventure). Credit: A for Adventure

Nature Trust executive director Bonnie Sutherland says protecting the area is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic as more Nova Scotians spend time outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

The group says funding partners include the city Halifax, the Nova Scotia Crown Share Land Legacy Trust and the Canada Nature Fund.

5:44 Nature Trust doubling protected areas by 2023 Nature Trust doubling protected areas by 2023 – Sep 29, 2020

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.