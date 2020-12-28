The Child Death Review Committee announced it has reviewed the deaths of three children whose families were known to the Department of Social Development, and made no recommendation in any of the cases.

According to the province, the committee reviews the deaths of children under the age of 19, including those who were in the legal care of the minister of Social Development, or whose families were in contact with the department within 12 months before the child’s death.

READ MORE: Three teens killed in vehicle crash in central New Brunswick: principal

The results of the reviews were released Monday by Chief Coroner Jérôme Ouellette.

The first case concerns the death of a four-year-old boy who died of complications of his pre-existing condition of cerebral palsy, the Committee said in a statement. The family was receiving services from the Department of Social Development (Family Supports for Children with Disabilities).

The second case concerns the death of an 18-month-old girl who died in an accidental house fire, and the third case concerns the death of a 17-year-old boy who died following a single-vehicle motor collision.

The Committee said the families of the girl and of the 17-year-old boy were receiving services from the Department of Social Development at the time of their deaths.