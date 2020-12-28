Calgary police investigate after Bridgeland businesses, vehicles vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

A community in northeast Calgary is cleaning up after being struck by vandals over the weekend.

Several businesses, vehicles, storefronts, murals and street signs were covered in graffiti in the Bridgeland neighbourhood Sunday.

Calgary police said they received a report of a vehicle that was tagged sometime overnight Saturday. Police are investigating and say it appears at least 12 businesses were hit.

The graffiti was fairly widespread and spanned several blocks.

One business that hasn’t even opened its doors was hit — the new Village Ice Cream location on 7A Street.

Just sad. Really sad. We can leave this in 2020 where it belongs. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/IhOj31hOvW — rndsqr_ (@rndsqr_) December 27, 2020

Community residents said the Christmas tree in the middle of the community skating rink was also pulled down and the wire attaching the lights was cut.

The community has since come together to cover up some of the graffiti. By Monday morning, small hearts could be seen covering up some of the tags.

Anyone with information on who might be responsible for the graffiti is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

With files from Sarah Offin, Global News.