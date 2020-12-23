Santa brings Christmas cheer by virtually meeting with Edmonton kids

Send this page to someone via email

The North Pole has a strong internet connection this year, to help kids keep in touch with Santa Claus.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa and his elves figured out how to bring his visits inside Edmonton homes through a virtual chat.

“This is the first year I’ve been able to allow families to visit me at the North Pole,” Santa said. “We can have a personal conversation. It’s very fun and relaxing.”

Santa has been busy video chatting kids in Edmonton. He said they often have questions about his life at the North Pole, his reindeer and the toys inside the workshop.

“Right now, I’m working on some toys,” Santa said, holding up a dinosaur. “We are working on building this right now.”

After a recent Zoom call, a child’s mom reached out to thank him.

“She said she had tears of joy in her eyes after watching her children have a visit with me. I love bringing Christmas magic into the home.” Tweet This

On Christmas Eve, Santa said he will be taking extra care to be safe.

“The elves made me a mask and I’m so excited. This is what I’m going to be wearing as I travel around the world,” Santa said.

Santa also wanted to reassure kids this year will still be full of holiday magic.

“We still have the love of our families. We still have the joy of Christmas and sharing and giving that is always here — regardless of what’s going on outside.”

Santa said more people than ever are on the nice list this year.

“I think that’s because we are focusing on family, friends and relationships. I want to congratulate everyone for being so awesome this year.”