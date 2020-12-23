Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign short $250,000 across Maritime provinces

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 23, 2020 11:32 am
Click to play video 'Charities grapple with fewer donations, higher demand with Christmas approaching' Charities grapple with fewer donations, higher demand with Christmas approaching
Charities often count on kindness at Christmas, but fewer donations are coming in this year.

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas fundraising drive is short $250,000 across the three Maritime provinces this year as the organization grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major Jamie Locke says with just two days to go, The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle campaign is still far from its goal of collecting $1.8 million from the Maritime region.

Read more: Nova Scotian poker star helps families in need for the holiday season

Locke says the campaign has been hindered this year because there are fewer volunteers to staff the kettles.

And he says the locations in which the kettles are traditionally installed, such as malls and retail stores, have been less frequented and are operating under tight pandemic-related restrictions.

Trending Stories

Locke says the kettle campaign is an important component of The Salvation Army’s efforts to help people year round by providing food, shelter and support programs.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '$100,000 prize to help Crossroads for Women expand shelter' $100,000 prize to help Crossroads for Women expand shelter
$100,000 prize to help Crossroads for Women expand shelter – Dec 10, 2020

Last year, The Salvation Army provided assistance to more than 56,000 people across the Maritimes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ChristmasCharityHolidaySalvation ArmyDonationHoliday SeasonCharitiesSalvation Army Christmas KettleChristmas donaiton
Flyers
More weekly flyers