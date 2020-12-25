Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music encore presentation: The Headstones, In Their Own Words, Part 1

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
[We’re talking a bit of a Christmas break, but we’ll be back in January with a long string of new episodes to take us into the spring. -AC]
At one time, The Headstones were the scariest bands in Canadian music. They scared audiences, they scared record companies–hell, they scared themselves.Many words were used to describe them. Intense. Self-destructive. Dangerous. But the word the group like the most was “ferocious.” That’s an understatement.It’s not only amazing that the group is still with us but that everyone is still alive.I managed to corral Hugh, Trent, and Tim from the band and had them tell the story of The Headstones as they saw it.Strap in. This is going to get intense.Songs on this program (all by The Headstones)
  • Leave It All Behind
  • Cemetery
  • Tweeter and the Monkey Man
  • Unsound
  • Cubically Contained
  • Smile and Wave
  • Without a Sound
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
