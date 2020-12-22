Menu

5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Hamilton Road crash, say London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted December 22, 2020 3:41 pm
Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

Five people were taken to hospital Tuesday following a three-vehicle collision in the city’s east end.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. along Hamilton Road between Highbury Avenue and Gore Road, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said five people were transported to hospital from the scene with injuries described as non-life threatening.

An unspecified number of people had to be extricated, London fire officials tweeted.

Police closed Hamilton Road in the area for just over an hour before reopening it to traffic shortly after 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

