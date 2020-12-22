Police treat Markham house fire that killed 2 children in May as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

MARKHAM, Ont. — Police in York Region say their homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a house fire that killed two children earlier this year.

The fire at the Markham home, located on Bur Oak Avenue, in May was not initially deemed suspicious by police.

Police say three people were taken to hospital for critical injuries at the time — a six-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and their 41-year-old mother.

The force says a 12-year-old boy was unaccounted for and was found dead inside the home two days later.

Police say the six-year-old died in hospital weeks later.

They say the father was away from home at the time.

The force says an investigation has deemed the fire suspicious and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

From left to right: Tahir Hamid, 6-year-old Zheer, mother Chia, 14-year-old Ahmed, and 12-year-old Aran who is missing. Submitted