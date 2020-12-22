Boler Mountain postponing season opening in response to Ontario lockdown

London skiers are going to have to wait to hit the slopes this year. Boler Mountain has announced that due to the provincewide shutdown, opening day will be delayed.

The mountain was initially supposed to open for skiers on Dec. 23. However, because it will have to close on Dec. 26, the team said it would “not be appropriate” to proceed as scheduled.

“We would like to recognize the hard work and effort our team has put in to be ready for this date. However, with the medical experts ordering ski hills closed, we want to do our part now in trying to return to a healthy Ontario,” a statement put out by the company read.

As part of the four-week provincewide shutdown, ski hills will not be allowed to operate.

The statement from Boler Mountain said preparations will continue so it will be ready to open when the province allows.

Those with season passes or prepaid lessons are being asked to be patient, and the company said refund guarantees will be extended.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Boler Mountain is just one of many local businesses having to shut down as part of the lockdown for at least four weeks.