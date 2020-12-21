Menu

Crime

‘Improperly discarded cigarette’ to blame for Monday morning structure fire: London Fire Department

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted December 21, 2020 10:06 am
The London Fire Department responded to a fire on Egerton Street Monday morning.
London Fire Department

Officials with the London Fire Department say careless smoking was likely the cause of a structure fire on Egerton Street Monday morning.

Several trucks responded to 172 Egerton St. after a neighbour called about seeing fire coming from the basement.

“The fire mostly originated on the exterior of the building, although some of the fire had actually gotten into the walls of the home,” said Platoon Chief Gary Mossberger, adding that the fire originated from a garbage bin outside the home.

Mossberger says it appears someone improperly discarded a cigarette.

“Make sure your cigarettes are put out, and right out, because these things can smoulder away for some time before they catch other combustible material close by, and obviously it can have a very drastic result if not properly discarded.”

No injuries are reported, as residents of the building had evacuated prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

Mossberger says there is roughly $25,000 in damage done to the building.

Egerton Street was closed south of Hamilton road for about two hours Monday morning as fire crews were on scene. It has since reopened to traffic.


