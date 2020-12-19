Menu

Canada

Ottawa Amber Alert message issued day after child found safe, OPP cite technical error

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 4:15 pm
Emergency alert ready systems test on a smart phone in Kingston, Ontario, on Wednesday, Nov., 28, 2018.
Emergency alert ready systems test on a smart phone in Kingston, Ontario, on Wednesday, Nov., 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario Provincial Police say technical difficulties are to blame for an Amber Alert message being sent out for a child the day after they were found safe.

Some social media users on Saturday reported receiving the same amber alert that was sent out on Friday for a nine-month-old child in the Ottawa area.

The child was found safe a few hours later and a suspect was taken into custody, Ottawa police said.

Read more: Amber Alert: Ottawa police say child found, suspect in custody

After the alert was reissued on Saturday, OPP issued a tweet apologizing for the error.

The police cited “a system error which is out of our control” as the reason behind it.

“The National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System [has] been contacted and are working to resolve the issue,” the tweet read.

Global News has reached out to the national public alerting system, Alert Ready, for further clarification.

