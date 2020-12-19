Ottawa Amber Alert message issued day after child found safe, OPP cite technical error

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say technical difficulties are to blame for an Amber Alert message being sent out for a child the day after they were found safe.

Some social media users on Saturday reported receiving the same amber alert that was sent out on Friday for a nine-month-old child in the Ottawa area.

The child was found safe a few hours later and a suspect was taken into custody, Ottawa police said.

After the alert was reissued on Saturday, OPP issued a tweet apologizing for the error.

The police cited “a system error which is out of our control” as the reason behind it.

“The National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System [has] been contacted and are working to resolve the issue,” the tweet read.

Global News has reached out to the national public alerting system, Alert Ready, for further clarification.

For some reason the same #AmberAlert message from yesterday was reissued today as I just got this message (names blocked out since @OttawaPolice said yesterday the child was found safe). Seeing quite a few tweets from others who also got the message minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/7bczPzRN8u — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) December 19, 2020

Why am I still getting this amber alert after 24 hours?? — shine ✨ (@sfaisaa) December 19, 2020

did anyone else get yesterday's amber alert again today at 3.18pm. if so, is it because it is still happening or is this a mistake? — peggy munro (@munroma) December 19, 2020

ADVISORY: #OPP apologize for the technical difficulties relating to the #AmberAlert system. There is a system error which is out of our control. The National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination system have been contacted and are working to resolve the issue. Thank you. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) December 19, 2020

