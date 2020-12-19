Ottawa Amber Alert message issued day after child found safe, OPP cite technical error

Ontario Provincial Police say technical difficulties are to blame for an Amber Alert message being sent out for a child the day after they were found safe.
Some social media users on Saturday reported receiving the same amber alert that was sent out on Friday for a nine-month-old child in the Ottawa area.
The child was found safe a few hours later and a suspect was taken into custody, Ottawa police said.
After the alert was reissued on Saturday, OPP issued a tweet apologizing for the error.
The police cited “a system error which is out of our control” as the reason behind it.
“The National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System [has] been contacted and are working to resolve the issue,” the tweet read.
Global News has reached out to the national public alerting system, Alert Ready, for further clarification.
