4 charged in fatal shooting of 36-year-old man at Toronto apartment

Police say four people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Toronto earlier this year.

According to police, on Oct. 3 at 5:14 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on Skipton Court in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Keele Street.

Officers said three people were found shot in an apartment and one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Toronto resident Gary Douglas Gallant.

The other two victims were taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said that on Nov. 23, 33-year-old O’Keal Brown was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

On Friday, three other suspects were arrested, including 28-year-old Darlan James and 21-year-old Makeel Christie, both of whom were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, police said.

Thirty-three-year-old Krystal Lawrence was also arrested and was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

