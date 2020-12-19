Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4 charged in fatal shooting of 36-year-old man at Toronto apartment

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 11:33 am
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in North York on Oct. 3.
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting in North York on Oct. 3. Gord Edick / Global News

Police say four people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Toronto earlier this year.

According to police, on Oct. 3 at 5:14 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on Skipton Court in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Keele Street.

Officers said three people were found shot in an apartment and one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Toronto resident Gary Douglas Gallant.

Read more: Man dead after North York shooting, 2 suspects seen fleeing the area: police

The other two victims were taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said that on Nov. 23, 33-year-old O’Keal Brown was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement
Thirty-six-year-old Gary Douglas Gallant.
Thirty-six-year-old Gary Douglas Gallant. Handout / Toronto Police

On Friday, three other suspects were arrested, including 28-year-old Darlan James and 21-year-old Makeel Christie, both of whom were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, police said.

Trending Stories

Thirty-three-year-old Krystal Lawrence was also arrested and was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Toronto neighbourhood hires private patrol to patrol 5 streets' Toronto neighbourhood hires private patrol to patrol 5 streets
Toronto neighbourhood hires private patrol to patrol 5 streets
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTorontoToronto crimeGun ViolenceToronto shootingtoronto police serviceFatal ShootingGary Douglas Gallant
Flyers
More weekly flyers