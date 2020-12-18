Pedestrian, driver dead after separate collisions in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have died after separate collisions in Mississauga Friday evening, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the first incident happened just after 6 p.m. at a gas station near Goreway and Morning Star drives.

Police said a 70-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the gas station’s parking lot. Paramedics took him to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Officers said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Almost two hours later, emergency crews were called to the Wolfedale Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West, near Mavis Road, after a two-car collision that left debris scattered all over the road.



The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital. One of the drivers later died and the second was treated for minor injuries.

The Peel Regional Police major collision bureau was called in to investigate the collisions and the circumstances leading up to those collisions.