Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian, driver dead after separate collisions in Mississauga

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 10:40 pm
The collision near Wolfdale Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West before 7:45 p.m. on Friday.
The collision near Wolfdale Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West before 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Two people have died after separate collisions in Mississauga Friday evening, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said the first incident happened just after 6 p.m. at a gas station near Goreway and Morning Star drives.

Police said a 70-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the gas station’s parking lot. Paramedics took him to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Read more: Man dead after hit-and-run in midtown Toronto parking garage, police say

Officers said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Trending Stories

Almost two hours later, emergency crews were called to the Wolfedale Road and Burnhamthorpe Road West, near Mavis Road, after a two-car collision that left debris scattered all over the road.

Story continues below advertisement

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital. One of the drivers later died and the second was treated for minor injuries.

The Peel Regional Police major collision bureau was called in to investigate the collisions and the circumstances leading up to those collisions.

Trafficpeel regional policeMississauga newsMississauga trafficMississauga road safetyTraffic MississaugaMississauga collisionsPeel Regional Police major collision bureau
Flyers
More weekly flyers