ToastyToes raises over $15,000 to purchase socks for Guelph’s homeless

ToastyToes Guelph says it has collected more than $15,000 in its 2020 fundraising campaign, which will go towards purchasing thousands of socks for the city’s homeless population.

The campaign with the Guelph Community Foundation ran from Oct. 10 to Dec. 10.

Like many other fundraising efforts this holiday season, this campaign was impacted by COVID-19 and had to pivot away from traditional collection methods.

But the demand for socks to support those in need has become stronger than ever because of the pandemic, the campaign organizers said.

Donations shifted online and with the help of some social media campaigns, ToastyToes raised $15,832, exceeding their campaign goal.

The group said the funds will allow them to purchase 7,690 pairs of socks.

“These dollars will purchase new socks which help reduce health complications, prevent frostbite, reduce bacteria and fungus, as well as prevent skin and nail infections,” the campaign said in an email.

“Socks are an important clothing item that provide warmth, comfort, and a sense of self-worth.”

All donations are going to local organizations such as Lakeside HOPE House, Chalmers Community Services Centre, Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis and Wyndham House.