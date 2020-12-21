What’s open and closed in Kingston over the 2020 holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Families in Kingston will be spending their holidays differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both provincial and local authorities have urged residents to stay home and to keep to holiday events within their own household this year.

But many will still be celebrating, whether it’s through virtual get-togethers or small family dinners. So, we’ve created a handy list to help you plan your altogether different winter festivities.

Note that Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021, both land on Fridays, which means two three-day weekends for some and disruptions to service schedules over the next two weeks.

Food and drink:

LCBO Thursday, Dec. 24: Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check the store locator on LCBO.com for specific store hours. Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25: All stores closed. Boxing Day, Saturday, Dec. 26: All stores closed. New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31: Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check the store locator on LCBO.com for specific store hours. Jan. 1: All stores closed.

The Beer Store Dec. 23: All stores open regular hours. Dec. 24: All stores open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 25: All stores closed. Dec. 26: 1900 Lansdowne St. open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; all others closed. Dec. 31: All stores open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 1: All stores closed.

Most grocery stores will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, and will be running on reduced hours Dec. 24 and 31.

Costco in Kingston will be closed Christmas and New Year’s days, but will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Walmart in Kingston will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan 1, and will run on reduced hours Dec. 24 and 31.

Shopping:

The Cataraqui Mall: Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Christmas: Closed Boxing Day:10 a.m. – 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. New Years Day: Closed

The RioCan’s Centre: Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed Boxing Day: Regular hours New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m New Year’s Day: Closed

Kings’s Crossing outlets: Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m Christmas: Closed Boxing Day: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m New Year’s Day: Closed

Downtown Kingston shops holiday hours will vary. See here for a list of downtown stores.

Entertainment

Skating in the square is running seven days a week, but skate rentals are not available due to the pandemic. Visit the city’s website to see what restrictions are in place to allow for a safe skate.

Cinemas will be open throughout the holidays in Kingston.

Grand Theatre Box Office is closed for in-person visits, but phones are answered Monday to Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 18. Tickets and gift certificates are always available online. Responses to voicemail and emails sent to grandtheatre2@cityofkingston.ca will be answered Dec. 19 to Jan. 3.

PumpHouse Museum will be closed from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5, but the city says you can access its YGKMuseumFromHome downloadable activity pages online.

Tett Centre will be closed to the public Dec. 24 to 26 and 31 and Jan. 1.

Garbage, recycling and green bin collection:

There is no collection on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. If Friday is your normal collection day, please put your garbage, recycling and green bin out on Sunday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 2 instead.

Two-untagged bag reminder: Your household can put out two untagged bags or cans of garbage for your first collection day after New Year’s Day (the two-bag collection days are Jan. 2, 4, 5, 6 and 7).

Kingston Transit:

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 – Regular weekday service.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25 – No service.

Boxing Day, Dec. 26 – Sunday service.

New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 – Regular weekday service.

New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 – No service.

Kingston Access Bus services:

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 – Regular on-road service and hours. Office closes at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25 – No on-road service. Office closed.

Boxing Day, Dec. 26 – Limited on-road service, 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Office opens 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31 – Regular on-road service and hours. Office closes at 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 – No on-road service. Office closed.

Other municipal services:

Administrative offices, including housing and social services on Montreal Street will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 28 and Jan. 1.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro closes at noon on Dec. 24 and 31 and remains closed on Dec. 25 and 28 and Jan. 1.

All Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches will be closed Dec. 24 to 27 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26 and Jan. 1. The front desk will remain open until 12 p.m. on Dec. 31.

INVISTA Centre is closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26 and Jan. 1. The fitness centre closes at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, but the front desk remains open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Rideau Heights Community Centre and Library will be closed from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3. The Rideau Height Library Branch will be open for curbside pickup 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 and 28.

Cataraqui Community Centre (Kinsmen and Cataraqui rinks) will be closed Dec. 21 to Jan. 3.

Kingston Area Recycling Centre (KARC) will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. Christmas trees can be dropped off free of charge at KARC, 196 Lappan’s Lane.

Heritage Resource Centre will be closed from Dec. 23 through Jan. 5.

