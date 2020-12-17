Dorval road closures to last until at least spring 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Bad news, commuters. Highway 20 in Dorval will remain off-limits to drivers until at least spring 2021.

Quebec’s Transport Ministry announced the extension of traffic closures Thursday, citing the need to continue carrying out roadwork in the area in Montreal’s West Island.

“Traffic lanes under Highway 20 in the Dorval circle as well as Highway 520 westbound between Exit 1-E (Cardinal Avenue) and the Dorval circle will also remain closed,” the ministry said in a statement.

The structure was initially closed in October for emergency work. At the time, the City of Dorval said it was necessary for embankment stabilization work in order to shore-up the overpasses.

However, the ministry says it has since changed its plans following inspections and it will carry out a complete shoring-up of the structure.

Detours remain in place and they are marked with temporary traffic signs. Drivers will still have to take service roads or opt for Highway 40 in the meantime.

The ministry said Thursday it is “aware of the inconvenience that these closures can cause” and that all measures are being used to mitigate the impacts on traffic.