Nearly $100,000 worth of drugs seized in Singleton Ave. raid: London police

London police say a local man and a Brampton woman are facing charges after officers seized nearly $100,000 worth of drugs from a home in the city’s southwest end.

The drugs were seized after officers from the Guns and Drugs Section and the Emergency Response Unit searched a home on Singleton Avenue at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Global News was in the area around the same time and a number of police cruisers, along with an armoured vehicle, were seen attending a home on Singleton Avenue just east of Castle Rock Place.

At the corner of Castle Rock Pl and Singleton Ave where a @lpsmediaoffice armoured vehicle was seen attending a home. Shortly after this was filmed, most officers cleared the scene. Will be speaking with police soon to learn more #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/H3eDskeka3 — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) December 16, 2020

Police say a search of the home yielded the following amounts of drugs:

159 grams of fentanyl, value $47,700

148 grams of cocaine, value $14,800

125 grams of crack cocaine, value of $12,500

35 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value of $3,500

A variety of pills (Hydromorphone, Oxycodone, Morphine, Dilaudid and Lorazepam), value $19,240

Along with the drugs, officers also seized 2 digital scales, one round of .22 calibre ammunition, a currency bill counter and $1,270 in cash.

Police say nearly $100,000 worth of drugs were seized, including various amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl. London Police Service

A 39-year-old London man and a 24-year-old woman from Brampton have been jointly charged with 11 counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the London man is also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in a London courthouse on Thursday.

