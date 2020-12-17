Nearly $100,000 worth of drugs seized in Singleton Ave. raid: London police

London police say a local man and a Brampton woman are facing charges after officers seized nearly $100,000 worth of drugs from a home in the city’s southwest end.
The drugs were seized after officers from the Guns and Drugs Section and the Emergency Response Unit searched a home on Singleton Avenue at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Global News was in the area around the same time and a number of police cruisers, along with an armoured vehicle, were seen attending a home on Singleton Avenue just east of Castle Rock Place.
Police say a search of the home yielded the following amounts of drugs:
- 159 grams of fentanyl, value $47,700
- 148 grams of cocaine, value $14,800
- 125 grams of crack cocaine, value of $12,500
- 35 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value of $3,500
- A variety of pills (Hydromorphone, Oxycodone, Morphine, Dilaudid and Lorazepam), value $19,240
Along with the drugs, officers also seized 2 digital scales, one round of .22 calibre ammunition, a currency bill counter and $1,270 in cash.
A 39-year-old London man and a 24-year-old woman from Brampton have been jointly charged with 11 counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Police say the London man is also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.
Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in a London courthouse on Thursday.
