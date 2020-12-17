Menu

3 injured in 3-vehicle crash near Brantford, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say three people were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle collision southeast of Brantford.

Investigators say officers were called out to the scene at County Road 18 near Blossom Avenue around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Two people suffered minor injuries while another was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

County Road 18 between Highway 54 and Kinrade Road is expected to be closed for hours.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

