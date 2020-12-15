Menu

Canada

Safety systems restored after 100 tenants evacuated in Dartmouth apartment building fire

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 5:07 pm
The Red Cross arranged emergency lodging and meals for 53 tenants from 31 apartments Monday night after a fire broke out in a Dartmouth building's electrical room.
The Red Cross arranged emergency lodging and meals for 53 tenants from 31 apartments Monday night after a fire broke out in a Dartmouth building's electrical room. Graeme Benjamin / Global News

The Canadian Red Cross says safety systems have been restored in an apartment building that caught fire on Monday, leading to the evacuation of over 100 tenants.

A fire began in the Dartmouth building’s electrical room, causing safety concerns for tenants.

According to CRC spokesperson Dan Bedell, the building suffered a power interruption that affected elevators and other safety features in the 60-unit building.

Bedell says CRC helped 53 tenants from 31 apartments on Monday night with emergency lodging and food, “so more than half made their own arrangements such as staying with relatives or friends, or may have been assisted through tenant insurance.”

Trending Stories

As of Tuesday afternoon, the building’s safety systems, including elevators, smoke detectors, alarms and stairwell lighting, have been restored.

Story continues below advertisement

“It will take another day to restore electrical service to all individual apartments,” Bedell said in an email.

While some tenants are choosing to return to their apartments tonight, albeit without power, Bedell says Red Cross will assist evacuated tenants again with lodging until the situation is reassessed on Wednesday.

Click to play video 'Christmas Decoration Safety Tips' Christmas Decoration Safety Tips
Christmas Decoration Safety Tips
