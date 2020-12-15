Safety systems restored after 100 tenants evacuated in Dartmouth apartment building fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Red Cross says safety systems have been restored in an apartment building that caught fire on Monday, leading to the evacuation of over 100 tenants.

A fire began in the Dartmouth building’s electrical room, causing safety concerns for tenants.

According to CRC spokesperson Dan Bedell, the building suffered a power interruption that affected elevators and other safety features in the 60-unit building.

Bedell says CRC helped 53 tenants from 31 apartments on Monday night with emergency lodging and food, “so more than half made their own arrangements such as staying with relatives or friends, or may have been assisted through tenant insurance.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the building’s safety systems, including elevators, smoke detectors, alarms and stairwell lighting, have been restored.

“It will take another day to restore electrical service to all individual apartments,” Bedell said in an email.

While some tenants are choosing to return to their apartments tonight, albeit without power, Bedell says Red Cross will assist evacuated tenants again with lodging until the situation is reassessed on Wednesday.

