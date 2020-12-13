Three people displaced after farmhouse fire in Salt Springs, N.S.: Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting three people who were displaced after a fire gutted a farmhouse in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County on Saturday.

The fire at the home along Highway 4 in Salt Springs, N.S., was reported shortly after 10 p.m. AT.

The rural community is located approximately 25 kilometres west of New Glasgow, N.S.

A press release from the Canadian Red Cross says volunteers with the organization are helping the family, consisting of a couple and a teenaged daughter, with emergency purchases like food, clothing and other basic necessities.

The family is staying with relatives for now.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

