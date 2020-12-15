No injuries following assault along Bedford Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has been charged following an alleged assault near a bus stop Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the 0-100 block of the Bedford Highway at around 6 p.m. to an assault in progress.

According to a police news release, the incident happened after the accused, a 39-year-old man, exited a Halifax Transit bus and confronted the victim, a 39-year-old man. Police say the man assaulted the victim, then took out an “edged weapon” and threatened him. Police say the victim did not suffer any injuries and the two men are known to one another.

The suspect attempted to flee the area, but he was located nearby and taken into custody. He will appear in court on Dec. 15.

