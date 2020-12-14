Menu

Crime

Police search for witnesses following ‘suspicious’ fires in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 4:48 pm
At 8:55 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a property in the St. Johns Road and 7th Line area for a report of a fire.
At 8:55 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a property in the St. Johns Road and 7th Line area for a report of a fire. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police say they’re looking for witnesses following two separate “suspicious” fires that took place at outbuildings in Innisfil, Ont., on Saturday.

At 8:55 a.m., officers were called to a property in the St. Johns Road and 7th Line area for a report of a fire.

Once on scene, police say the Innisfil fire department advised that there were two separate fires at outbuildings, which had caused damage to one side of the home on the property.

According to investigators, firefighters deemed the blazes to be suspicious.

The Ontario fire marshal was called in to conduct a joint investigation with police.

Officers say no one was injured as a result of the fires.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Const. Holly Murray at 705-436-2141

