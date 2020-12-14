Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cherry Brook Zoo in Saint John readies last dozen animals for rehoming

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Click to play video 'Cherry Brook Zoo completing process of rehoming its animals' Cherry Brook Zoo completing process of rehoming its animals
WATCH: Staff have been working hard to rehome the lions, tigers and zebras who called the zoo home. And as Travis Fortnum reports, that process is just about done.

There are only a dozen animals left inside Saint John’s Cherry Brook Zoo, where once more than 70 lived.

The zoo announced its permanent closure in April, citing financial problems made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Saint John’s Cherry Brook Zoo to close permanently in fallout of COVID-19

“We were positioning ourselves to rebrand and start over before COVID hit,” says manager Martha McDevitt.

“We couldn’t sustain ourselves then.”

Staff then had to begin the long and difficult process of rehoming and finding suitable facilities for the lions, tigers, zebras and other animals.

Zookeeper Erin Brown led that charge.

“It’s really sad sometimes,” she says.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Stuck inside? Saint John zoo to provide ‘Virtual Field Trip’ during coronavirus crisis

Brown says some of the animals were relocated within the Maritimes — the foxes went to the Magnetic Hill Zoo.

Trending Stories

Other animals went to zoos elsewhere in Canada.

Left are two lions, two tigers, two snakes and four rats.

There are two lions, two tigers, two snakes and four rats left inside the zoo – and they all have new homes lined up.
There are two lions, two tigers, two snakes and four rats left inside the zoo – and they all have new homes lined up. Travis Fortnum / Global News

The snakes and rats will go home with one of the staff, while the big cats are headed south of the border — but won’t end up in the hands of Carole Baskin or Joe Exotic anytime soon.

“In fact, the group that we are working with, they are the ones that are cleaning up the mess from Joe Exotic,” Brown says.

Story continues below advertisement

She says homes have been lined up for the cats, pending paperwork to get them across the border.

In the meantime, Brown, McDevitt and two other employees are working regular hours on site to care for them and train them.

Fencing and other materials from the zoo being sold off, with that money going to help feed the animals until they leave town.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saint JohnAnimalsZooCherry Brook Zoozoo animalsjoe exoticcarole baskinSaint John New BrunswickSaint John zooerin brownmartha mcdermittZoo Closure
Flyers
More weekly flyers