Regina man charged with driving recklessly and resisting arrest: Police

The Regina Police Service has charged a man for dangerous driving and resisting arrest following an incident that happened Monday morning.

Regina police say they received a call about a vehicle being driven in an unsafe manner at about 2:15 a.m.

The caller told police the vehicle’s headlights weren’t on and that it was swerving between lanes.

Police say they located the vehicle parked in the 2100 block Rothwell Street shortly after receiving the call.

The driver and two passengers were inside the vehicle at the time, police say.

Police say they asked the driver to get out, but he refused and put the vehicle into reverse, striking a police car.

Officers used a Taser to get him out of the vehicle and he was taken into custody.

Shayne Blakney Turner, 31, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.