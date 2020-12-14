Menu

Crime

Regina man charged with driving recklessly and resisting arrest: Police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 1:38 pm
The Regina Police Service is looking for help from the public in locating a maroon-coloured Nissan that was driving 183 km/h in a construction zone. The incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Ring Road and Wascana Parkway.
A Regina man, 31, is facing several charges after driving dangerously and resisting arrest from police on Monday morning. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service has charged a man for dangerous driving and resisting arrest following an incident that happened Monday morning.

Regina police say they received a call about a vehicle being driven in an unsafe manner at about 2:15 a.m.

Read more: Regina police issue two ‘Freedom Rally’ organizers $2,800 fines

The caller told police the vehicle’s headlights weren’t on and that it was swerving between lanes.

Trending Stories

Police say they located the vehicle parked in the 2100 block Rothwell Street shortly after receiving the call.

The driver and two passengers were inside the vehicle at the time, police say.

Read more: Regina police investigating after woman found dead in alley, body identified

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they asked the driver to get out, but he refused and put the vehicle into reverse, striking a police car.

Officers used a Taser to get him out of the vehicle and he was taken into custody.

Shayne Blakney Turner, 31, is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

