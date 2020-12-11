Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Federal government asking court for 3rd extension to revamp assisted dying bill

By Joan Bryden The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2020 8:26 pm
FILE: Medical aid in dying was legalized in Quebec in 2014 and then across Canada in June 2016.
FILE: Medical aid in dying was legalized in Quebec in 2014 and then across Canada in June 2016. Getty Images

OTTAWA — For the third time, the federal government is asking a Quebec court for more time to revamp Canada’s assisted-dying law.

The request for an extension — to Feb. 26 — came Friday after the Conservatives held up passage of Bill C-7 for two weeks in the House of Commons.

The bill finally passed Thursday but that leaves the Senate just one week to deal with it before the current court-ordered deadline of Dec. 18.

Read more: Assisted dying bill passes House of Commons after filibuster delay

In a series of tweets Friday, Justice Minister David Lametti said he’s still hopeful the Senate can pass the bill by Dec. 18.

But just in case it can’t, he said it’s “prudent” to seek another extension.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The bill is intended to bring the law into compliance with a September 2019 court ruling that struck down a provision in the law that allows medically assisted dying only for those whose natural deaths are reasonably foreseeable.

Trending Stories

Quebec Superior Court Justice Christine Baudouin initially gave the government six months to comply but subsequently agreed to two extensions, given the disruptions to Parliament caused by last fall’s election and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Liberals introduced a bill to revise the rules in February but it stalled amid the pandemic and then vaporized when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament in August. They started legislative work on the new version in October.

Click to play video 'Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill' Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill
Liberal MP stresses duties of members to protect rights of Canadians in case for assisted dying bill – Oct 19, 2020

In urging the Conservatives to stop their filibuster of the bill, Lametti warned earlier this week that there is no guarantee the court would agree to a third extension.

Story continues below advertisement

“We should have never had to do this,” he tweeted Friday after announcing he’d filed a motion seeking a third extension.

“But the Conservatives’ tactics have put Canadians in a potentially precarious situation. If nothing has changed by the 18th, there will be no adequate safeguards and supports in Quebec for those whose death is not reasonably foreseeable.

“We know that Canadians, especially those who are suffering intolerably, are anxious to see these amendments come into effect. We will continue to do everything in our power to see them passed.”

Read more: Bill to amend law on assisted dying in Canada reintroduced 2 months before court deadline

The bill would scrap the near-death requirement for receiving an assisted death but would set up two tracks for eligibility: one with more relaxed rules for people who are near death and another with more stringent conditions for those who are not.

On Friday after the Commons approved the bill, Lametti said he was “very worried” that it could face the same delaying tactics by some Conservatives in the Senate.

Sen. Marc Gold, the government’s representative in the Senate, said Friday he remains focused on working with the various Senate groups to get the bill through the upper house in a “compressed timeframe” while the court considers the request for another extension.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Health Matters: end-of-life planning in light of COVID-19' Health Matters: end-of-life planning in light of COVID-19
Health Matters: end-of-life planning in light of COVID-19 – Jun 18, 2020

“Given the delays caused by excessive partisanship in the House of Commons, seeking an extension at this stage is the responsible course of action for the Government,” Gold said in a statement.

“Similarly, moving forward swiftly and without delay to meet the current deadline is the responsible course of action for the Senate.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Assisted DyingMAIDassisted dying law canadaAssisted dying bill Canadaassisted suicide bill canadacanada assistd dying lawCanada assisted suicide bill
Flyers
More weekly flyers