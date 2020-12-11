Menu

Comments

Health

Health officials to give daily COVID-19 update as Manitoba swings into weekend

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 11:55 am
Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Friday, October 30, 2020.
Lanette Siragusa, provincial lead, health system integration, quality/chief nursing officer for Shared Health, speaks during the province's latest COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Friday, October 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s top health officials will give the province an update before we swing into the weekend.

Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa will talk with media at 12:30 p.m. Global News will livestream the press conference here.

Read more: Province’s first COVID-19 doses will immunize 900 Manitobans: Premier

The province’s case numbers have slowly been trending downward since tougher restrictions were imposed on Manitobans in November, but the number is still too high, says Roussin.

On Thursday, 293 new cases of COVID-19 were identified across the province, and 13 more Manitobans with the virus died.

On Wednesday, Premier Brian Pallister said Manitoba is ready to receive its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week. but warned there will only “a limited supply” available before the spring.

