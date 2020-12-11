Exeter woman wins Dream Lottery’s ultimate prize

Send this page to someone via email

A phone call many in the region dream of getting was a reality for an Exeter woman.

Lori Flynn received a call from Sara Cameron of the St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation on Thursday night to share the good news.

Flynn will now have to make the tough choice of one grand prize from a list of five:

a furnished home in London

a furnished home in Kilworth

a “lifetime of adventures” prize package including a brand-new truck, boat, camper trailer, snowmobile and ATV plus $750,000

a backyard “makeover” package that could include something like an in-ground pool or an outdoor kitchen, plus $750,000

$1 million in cash

Malaisy Visouvath, of London, won the 50/50 prize of $633,187, which was a record for the dream home lottery.

The two winners in the soldout lottery were announced Thursday at the Silverleaf home.

Other Dream Lottery and 50/50 prize results will be posted on the lottery’s website by Dec. 17.

Making a Difference calendar draw prizes will be announced daily on the lottery website and on Dream Lottery’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/dreamitwinit in the months of February, March and April.

The lottery, which supports St. Joseph’s Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre and Children’s Hospital at LHSC, has raised more than $44-million since 1996.