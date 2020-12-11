Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Abbotsford Police remain at scene of stand-off outside bullet-riddled home

By John Copsey Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 6:08 am
Global News

Heavily armed police officers descended on an Abbotsford home Thursday afternoon and remained on the scene overnight in an apparent stand-off situation.

Heavily armed police take their positions outside an Abbotsford home during a tense standoff Thursday evening.
Heavily armed police take their positions outside an Abbotsford home during a tense standoff Thursday evening. Global News

The heavy police presence had been centred in the 2300 block of Clearbrook Road since about noon Thursday.

Abbotsford Police offering few details, other than to say that a man covered in blood had fled from the residence.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Shots fired during attempted prisoner escape in Abbotsford, B.C.

The front windows of the home located in the 2300 block of Clearbrook Road, apparently shot out.
The front windows of the home located in the 2300 block of Clearbrook Road, apparently shot out. Global News

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

A caller to traffic station AM 730 who drove past the scene Thursday described seeing a large police presence with officers armed with machine guns at every corner, a man down on the ground wearing what appeared to be a devil mask, and a house with the front windows shot up.

Read more: Gunfire rattles Abbotsford home, police suspect mistaken identity

As of 2 a.m. Friday, the road was still closed to traffic, and Abbotsford Police said in a brief statement they remain on the scene and expect the investigation to last into the morning.

Story continues below advertisement

They added there is no risk to the public.

Abbotsford Police say they will release more information in the morning.

Click to play video 'Pair wounded as gun violence returns to Metro Vancouver' Pair wounded as gun violence returns to Metro Vancouver
Pair wounded as gun violence returns to Metro Vancouver – Oct 19, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AbbotsfordAbbotsford policeStandoffBloodInjuredNon-life-threatening InjuriesClearbrook Road2300 block
Flyers
More weekly flyers