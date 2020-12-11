Abbotsford Police remain at scene of stand-off outside bullet-riddled home

Send this page to someone via email

Heavily armed police officers descended on an Abbotsford home Thursday afternoon and remained on the scene overnight in an apparent stand-off situation.

Heavily armed police take their positions outside an Abbotsford home during a tense standoff Thursday evening. Global News

The heavy police presence had been centred in the 2300 block of Clearbrook Road since about noon Thursday.

Abbotsford Police offering few details, other than to say that a man covered in blood had fled from the residence.

The front windows of the home located in the 2300 block of Clearbrook Road, apparently shot out. Global News

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A caller to traffic station AM 730 who drove past the scene Thursday described seeing a large police presence with officers armed with machine guns at every corner, a man down on the ground wearing what appeared to be a devil mask, and a house with the front windows shot up.

As of 2 a.m. Friday, the road was still closed to traffic, and Abbotsford Police said in a brief statement they remain on the scene and expect the investigation to last into the morning.

They added there is no risk to the public.

Abbotsford Police say they will release more information in the morning.

