Ellen DeGeneres announces she’s tested positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19.

The talk show host, 62, shared the news on Twitter, revealing that while she’s “feeling fine right now” she has notified anyone she has come in contact with.

“I am following all the proper CDC guidelines,” DeGeneres said in the tweet.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” she added. “Please stay healthy and safe.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear if DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, has also contracted the virus.

DeGeneres recently returned to the Warner Bros. studio to film her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after spending much of the season filming from home amid the pandemic.

1:01 Ellen DeGeneres’ public image suffers following staff complaints Ellen DeGeneres’ public image suffers following staff complaints – Jul 17, 2020

Following DeGeneres’ announcement, a Telepictures spokesperson released this statement: “Following Ellen’s announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January.”

While her show is pre-tapped, DeGeneres recently hosted Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr., who appeared in-person for Wednesday’s show.

ET Canada has reached out to DeGeneres’ rep for more information.

Over the last year, DeGeneres has been facing public fallout after multiple reports and accusations of toxicity and discrimination by current and former employees of her talk show.

DeGeneres responded to the allegations with a letter to her staff, saying she’s working to “correct the issues” going forward.

While DeGeneres didn’t get into any specific allegations or incidents in the letter, she stated that “we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues.”

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done,” wrote DeGeneres. “Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

— With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz