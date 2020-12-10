‘Amazingly, this is my job’ says Maddie Lymburner, Canada’s top YouTube creator

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s top YouTube creator in 2020 says posting videos twice a week is now her job.

Maddie Lymburner, a 25-year-old Waterdown, Ont., native has over five million subscribers to her “MadFit” channel and another 500,000 to her own personal lifestyle stream and is now tops among Canadian vloggers.

“I’m honestly just so mindblown and so honoured to be named number one in Canada,” Lymburner told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yes, amazingly, this is my job. I get to wake up and do this every single day and I’m quite comfortable making a living for myself by doing this.”

A former health food store employee and dancer, Lymburner’s quest to the top began in 2015 when she started posting videos on vegan eating.

By 2016, she had begun earning modest ad revenues from her YouTube vlogs and would go on to amass 50,000 subscribers, in part due to daily food posts during trips in Thailand, Bali, Australia and Hawaii.

Realizing she might be able to do this full-time, Lymburner moved to producing a fitness channel with 10-minute workouts.

“I started my outfit in 2018, but before that I was just vlogging, showcasing my healthy lifestyle on YouTube and doing recipe videos. And then in 2018 I started MadFit and by 2019 I had about a million subscribers and now I am at five million,” Lymburner said.

She believes focusing on “lighthearted” content and posts with popular songs separated her from other fitness influencers.

Story continues below advertisement

A full-body workout to Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy is her crowning glory, with over 11 million views.

Lymburner says although her enterprise was well on its way before the COVID-19 pandemic, she admits the pandemic may have made it easier for people to find her when gyms closed just about everywhere.

“Nobody was going to the gym and I already had a library of hundreds of workouts, so people were finding me organically that way,” Lymburner said.

“Within the first month of when the pandemic hit here, I had gained another million subscribers and it’s just been steadily increasing since then.”

Story continues below advertisement

Madfit covers a variety of training, including hit training, strength training for yoga, and stretching, just to name a few.

“I’ve also included things like dance parties where we’re just doing 15 minutes of dance cardio. I’m bringing my dance background into it,” Lymburner said.

Her advice for anyone looking for success on YouTube? “Just do it.”

“I would say, just be yourself and do what you’re passionate about and share it with the world,” Lymburner said.

“I would have never have guessed that this is what I would be doing with my life. But this is my dream come true.”

2:19 Peloton indoor cycling proving to be a popular pandemic activity Peloton indoor cycling proving to be a popular pandemic activity – Nov 26, 2020