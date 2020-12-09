Menu

Crime

Man, 43, charged after patio of downtown London eatery damaged with golf club

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted December 9, 2020 5:30 pm
The side of a London police cruiser, September 6, 2017.
The side of a London police cruiser, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 43-year-old London man is facing a charge of mischief after police say the patio of a downtown restaurant was damaged with a golf club Tuesday.

In a statement Wednesday, police said they responded to the city’s core around 2:30 p.m. after receiving calls from the public about a man who was seen striking signs and structures with a golf club.

It’s alleged the man had damaged the patio of 225 Dundas St., also known as Che RestoBar, before fleeing on foot.

Foot patrol officers located the suspect on nearby King Street and placed him into custody, police said.

The accused is set to appear in court on March 2 for the charge.

Members of the public with information about the incident are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

