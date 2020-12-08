London, Ont., man facing charges for stolen licence plate, drug possession

Send this page to someone via email

A man from London, Ont., is facing charges for possession of drugs and fleeing police with a stolen licence plate on his vehicle.

On Sunday, at approximately 9:20 p.m., an LPS officer working on patrol on Noel Avenue observed a black BMW with no front licence plate and a rear license plate that was reported stolen in August.

Police say the officer followed the vehicle from a distance, before attempting to stop it, however, the driver fled from the officer at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle description was provided to other officers in the area, and it was located abandoned a short time later in the 100-block of Clarke Road.

Read more: London NDP MPP proposes bill to guarantee paid sick leave for Ontario workers

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a witness advised them that two occupants had fled on foot into a nearby building where two suspects were found and both were arrested.

Police say following a search, officers found one gram of suspected crystal methamphetamine valued at $100 and two Dilaudid pills valued at $50.

As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old woman was cleared without charges, while a 30-year-old London man faces several charges including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with release order, and failure to stop for police.

The accused appeared in London court Monday in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:57 Former illicit drug user credits cannabis with saving her life Former illicit drug user credits cannabis with saving her life – Aug 21, 2020