Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Toronto school closed until January after COVID-19 outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2020 12:02 pm
Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute is seen in Toronto on Dec. 8.
Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute is seen in Toronto on Dec. 8. Global News

TORONTO — A Toronto school will be closed to in-class learning until January as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened 14 students.

Toronto’s public health unit ordered the closure of Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute until Dec. 18, after which the school will remain closed for the winter break.

Students are set to return to class on Jan. 4.

Read more: How a Toronto neighbourhood called a coronavirus hotspot is pushing back against COVID-19

Principal Carlo Di Felice says all classes will be shifted to remote learning while the school is closed.

There are currently two other schools with the Toronto District School Board that are closed due to an outbreak: Thorncliffe Park PS and Fraser Mustard Early Learn Academy.

The school board has said Thorncliffe Park was closed until at least Wednesday while Fraser Mustard is closed until next week.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
