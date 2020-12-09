Menu

Canada

Major police operation targeting drugs, firearms underway in Montreal North

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 9:56 am
Last week, the police department launched door-to-door visits and a command post in the area following a spate in gun violence.
Last week, the police department launched door-to-door visits and a command post in the area following a spate in gun violence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

A major police operation targeting drugs and firearms was underway Wednesday morning in Montreal North.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said more details about the crackdown will be given later in the day.

“At this moment, this is the only information we will disclose at this time as the operation is still going on,” he said.

READ MORE: Montreal police launch command post, go door to door after series of shootings

The operation comes after a recent spate of gun violence in the city’s northeastern end.

Last week, police launched door-to-door visits and set up a command post in the area following a series of shootings in late November.

Investigators were looking at three shootings in Rivière-des-Prairies and another in Montreal North that occurred over the weekend. Four people were injured, according to police.

