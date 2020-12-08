Person dead after fire at junkyard in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say an investigation is underway after a person was found dead at the scene of a fire at a Toronto junkyard Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Union Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at around 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said the fire was relatively small and was extinguished quickly.

Police said a person was found dead at the scene.

The person’s cause of death, as well as the cause and origin of the fire, were unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

