Person dead after fire at junkyard in Toronto

Officials say an investigation is underway after a person was found dead at the scene of a fire at a Toronto junkyard Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Union Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at around 11 a.m.
A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said the fire was relatively small and was extinguished quickly.
Police said a person was found dead at the scene.
The person’s cause of death, as well as the cause and origin of the fire, were unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
