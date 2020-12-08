Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Person dead after fire at junkyard in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police at the scene of the fire on Union Street on Tuesday.
Police at the scene of the fire on Union Street on Tuesday. Chris Dunseith / Global News

Officials say an investigation is underway after a person was found dead at the scene of a fire at a Toronto junkyard Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Union Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at around 11 a.m.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services said the fire was relatively small and was extinguished quickly.

Police said a person was found dead at the scene.

The person’s cause of death, as well as the cause and origin of the fire, were unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

