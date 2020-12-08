Menu

Hamilton public school board elects new chair and vice-chair

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted December 8, 2020 1:41 pm
Trustees Dawn Danko and Cam Galindo have been elected as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board has elected a new chair and vice-chair after trustee Alex Johnstone announced that she would be stepping down from the position.

During Monday’s meeting, trustees acclaimed Ward 7 trustee Dawn Danko as chair of the board, while Cam Galindo, trustee for Wards 9 and 10, was elected as vice-chair.

“I am grateful for the support of my fellow Trustees and look forward to helping this board to see the initiatives we have started through to completion,” said Danko in a release.

She said the board’s first priority will be to receive the recommendations from the Bullying Prevention and Intervention Review Panel, as well as focusing on how the pandemic has impacted student learning and board finances.

Danko was previously vice-chair of the board.

Johnstone, trustee for Wards 11 and 12, announced her intentions to step down as chair during the Nov. 23 board meeting, saying she had only ever intended to serve a two-year term.

She was elected chair of the finance and facilities committee during Monday’s meeting.

Other trustees were elected to the following positions:

  • Maria Felix Miller, trustee for Ward 3, elected as chair of the policy committee
  • Becky Buck, trustee for Wards 8 and 14, elected as chair of the program committee
  • Paul Tut, trustee for Ward 13, elected as chair of the governance committee
  • Penny Deathe, trustee for Ward 15, elected as chair of the human resources committee
Hamilton-Wentworth district school board votes for panel on bullying intervention – Oct 28, 2019
